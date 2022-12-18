News

EXTORTION: Teenager Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet on Twitter Wants $50,000 to Stop Doing It (VIDEO)

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

The teenager that has been tracking Elon Musk’s private jet says that he wants $50,000 to stop tracking the plane and to not do it anymore.

So how is this not extortion? What’s the definition of extortion?

Extortion is the practice of obtaining benefit through coercion. In most jurisdictions it is likely to constitute a criminal offense; the bulk of this article deals with such cases.

Robbery is the simplest and most common form of extortion, although making unfounded threats in order to obtain an unfair business advantage is also a form of extortion.

You can watch the interview below from CNN.

WATCH:

Nakatomi Plaza Christmas Party 1988 T-Shirt (Die Hard is a Christmas Movie) available at FaithNFreedoms.com

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

Related Posts

The DC Patriot Cartoon of the Day Dec 17, 2022: Twitter Files

WATCH: Sad and Pathetic Suspended Keith Olbermann Tweets from Dog’s Twitter Account and We Can’t Stop Laughing

Funeral Details for Former Mississippi State, Washington, State, and Texas Tech Coaching Legend Mike Leach Announced

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments