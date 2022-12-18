EXTORTION: Teenager Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet on Twitter Wants $50,000 to Stop Doing It (VIDEO)

The teenager that has been tracking Elon Musk’s private jet says that he wants $50,000 to stop tracking the plane and to not do it anymore.

So how is this not extortion? What’s the definition of extortion?

Extortion is the practice of obtaining benefit through coercion. In most jurisdictions it is likely to constitute a criminal offense; the bulk of this article deals with such cases.

Robbery is the simplest and most common form of extortion, although making unfounded threats in order to obtain an unfair business advantage is also a form of extortion.

You can watch the interview below from CNN.

WATCH:

How is this not blackmail and harassment… pic.twitter.com/5saOFZDFLM — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) December 18, 2022

