Exposure to Toxins, Chemicals and Heavy Metals Goes Well Beyond the Covid Jab

With the revelations regarding just how dangerous the covid bioweapon injections actually are, many are upset at how toxic they truly are. They are filled with chemicals, toxins and even heavy metals, on top of the mRNA, quantum dots and even artificial intelligence.

One of the things I’ve been warning people, however, is that we can’t ignore the rest of the products we are being exposed to that are also toxic. Think about other vaccines, pharmaceutical drugs (both prescription and over-the-counter), food, plastic, fragrance… the list goes on and on.

Our outrage can’t just stop with the covid jabs, although they are the most outrageous example of this. We’ve also got to set our sites on the rest of the “Bigs”: Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Ag, Big Business and the rest of them. We are literally being poisoned on a daily basis without even realizing it.

This is why it’s so important to take precautions to limit your exposure. For my family, we eat almost exclusively organic food, have a top-of-the-line water filter, threw away all of our plastic containers and non-stick pans, don’t use any products with fragrance and many other precautions.

In addition to that, I also recommend doing a heavy metal detox to get rid of those metals and toxins out of your body. During this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show I had on Eddie Stone, who is the CEO of Touchstone Essentials who makes a top of the line heavy metal detox product that I found out about from Dr Sherri Tenpenny.

As a special for the audience of this show, you can get $50 off when you order Pure Body Extra for first time… which makes your first bottle less than $14! Click here to order today: https://jeffdornik.com/purebody.

Subscribe to Jeff Dornik’s Substack HERE.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

