EXCLUSIVE: Why Were the FBI San Francisco & Las Vegas Field Offices Investigating the Murder of Seth Rich? New 302’s Subpoenaed Reveal New Intel

More mysteries continue to unfold as our team of investigators and attorneys keep digging into the unsolved murder of Seth Conrad Rich. The DNC Data Director of New Voter Registration who was murdered on July 10, 2016 at 4:19 AM.

As many of you know, I’ve been investigating his murder now for over four years, been sued multiple times, and literally lost everything working on this investigation. My health, my marriage, and yet we still continue to push for the truth because it’s the right thing to do.

I’ve been blessed to have a group of amazing former and current LEO’s, Feds, Military, and Attorneys who want the truth in multiple investigations, and I’m honored by their fight and how they stand beside me!

One of the pit bull attorneys who’s been working with my team since we started on this case, Ty Clevenger is hammering the corrupt FBI and Department of Justice for records in this investigation. Remember, they continued to claim for years they never looked into it or investigated the murder of Seth Rich, but thanks to lawsuits, FOIA’s, and determination that’s been debunked over and over.

Now the FBI Field Office in San Francisco has admitted to having 302 documents in regards to Seth Rich’s murder investigation. You know, the same murder investigation that they claim they never investigated.

What’s a 302 you might ask? Well let’s start there.

Form 302 of the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (302), the memorandum used by FBI agents to memorialize their notes taken during a witness interview, “302″ is the form used by F.B.I. agents to summarize an interview.

So why would they exist if the FBI never investigated Seth Rich’s murder? Well we now know that’s a lie, they absolutely did. Now we’ve tracked things to the FBI field office in San Francisco, including the fact that the FBI field office had Seth Rich’s laptop. How did it make it all the way to San Francisco from Washington, D.C. and why?

Now onto the 302’s.

But wait, there’s more. Why was the Las Vegas field office the office gathering evidence in Seth Rich’s murder that happened in Washington, D.C.? What in the blue hell are we missing here America?

See below, it was the Las Vegas field office that gathered information and sent it to the San Francisco field office.

Obviously this is heavily redacted, but now that more coverup has been exposed, Clevenger will request that the judge read this for himself, and see where it leads in the still unsolved and covered up murder of Seth Rich.

This is a developing story, and we will update it accordingly. Make sure you’re following Ty’s website over at LawFlog.com for updates as well.

