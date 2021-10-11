EXCLUSIVE: Southwest Whistleblower Reveals Internal Documents for Covid-19 Exemptions COMPLETE VIOLATIONS of TITLE VII

Yet another Southwest Airlines Whistleblower has came forward to The DC Patriot in less than 24 hours, this time with internal documents and forms of the companies insane exemption policies.

According to the Southwest employee, regardless of what you do, it’s very rare for an exemption to be accepted. They even went as far as to explain to us there’s an online procedure where you have no choice but to check a box giving Southwest Airlines permission to talk to your healthcare provider. A complete and total violation of HIPPA.

This is truly unbelievable. That a company expects you to give a full medical release form in order to work for them so that they can have access to your medical records and communicate freely with your medical provider? This is unheard of in a free Republic.

According to the whistleblower, if you go to submit a medical exemption, “a total violation of Hippa” the whistleblower ads, “they will say you ‘voluntarily’ checked that box. However if you don’t submit exemptions to get the jab by November 24 we face termination.”

Here’s the religious exemption form the Southwest whistleblower is referring to.

This is where you submit a religious exemption. They then send back a 3 page document full of questions that violate Title VII.

Title VII says the following:

Title VII prohibits employment discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex and national origin. The Civil Rights Act of 1991 (Pub. L. … Be it enacted by the Senate and House of Representatives of the United States of America in Congress assembled, That this Act may be cited as the “Civil Rights Act of 1964”.

Here are the documents they send back to employees that want a religious or medical exemption.

Can you believe some of these questions? What in the blue hell do they have to do with being religiously exempt from the vaccine? Or having a doctor tell you that you shouldn’t take the vaccine because of a medical condition? Or perhaps its’ just your GOD GIVEN RIGHT to not put something in your body that you do not want to?

We want to thank the courage of these whistleblowers from Southwest Airlines for coming forward and showing the American people what they are dealing with, along with were sure many other corporations and airlines around the nation.

