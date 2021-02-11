Exclusive Interview with CloutHub CEO Jeff Brain Discussing Big Tech Censorship & Free Speech

Our own Matt Couch sat down with CloutHub CEO Jeff Brain to discuss big tech censorship against conservatives, and a free speech platform that’s inclusive and works for both parties.

Jeff and his team have the experience in leading tech companies, and have put algorithms in place to keep disgusting things off the platform.

In fact, when you hear Jeff’s interview discussing how certain words are blocked with AI, in order to keep hate speech and slanderous insanity off the platform, you honestly wonder to yourself why haven’t the big companies like Twitter and Facebook done the same?

It’s an intriguing interview that gives a new platform a spotlight, and it’s a platform where both sides are accepted.

WATCH:

