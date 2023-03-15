A former UFC fighter whose only claim to fame is that he beat pro wrestler CM Punk in the Octagon is at it again attacking conservatives and calling them racial slurs on social media.

Mike “The Truth” Jackson as he refers to himself loves to call white people “Snow Roaches” among other lovely racial slurs on social media.

Former UFC Hall of Famer Pat Miletich lost his job when Jackson wrote an article and tried to paint Miletich as an insurrectionist for taking pictures with fans in Washington, D.C. on January 6, 2021. Miletich because of Jackson’s slanderous hit piece lost a six figure commentating job.

Miletich has tossed the gauntlet out to fight Jackson, and the two are tentatively scheduled to fight each other in Iowa on PPV in May.

You can watch Matt Couch and former Trump 2020 CMO Kaelan Dorr discuss it below on “Facts Not Fiction with Matt Couch.”

WATCH:

For clarity, this is the same fighter that UFC and MMA legend Jake Shields took down and slapped around a couple of months ago after he called Shields “Nazi Scum.”

You can watch this hilarious video of Shields showing him who his daddy is below.

WATCH:

Can you imagine if a conservative said things like this?

I have better things to do than to listen to your little internet klan circle jerk. I really enjoy living rent free in you weirdos' head. https://t.co/oqxHRWjtl3 — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 15, 2023

A nazi rag is in its feelings early in the morning. You thugs are the most whiny weirdos. https://t.co/fAtStkbmUw — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) March 15, 2023

