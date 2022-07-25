Ex CIA Insider Claims Biden Executive Order 14067 Will be the Death of U.S. Dollar

Jim Rickards, a former CIA insider and financial adviser to the Pentagon, has issued a dire warning that a lot of folks today just do not want to hear. However, according to Rickards, it’s imperative they do so.

The ex-CIA insider says “The U.S. dollar as we know is doomed. President Biden signed the death warrant himself on March 9​th with Executive Order 14067.”

Rickards is considered to be one of the leading voices in the arena of global finance, a position he’s been in for decades. He is not the kind of fellow who minces words when it comes to making big predictions in the realm of finance.

Just to give you an idea of how critically important this man’s voice has been over the years, TheBlaze reported that he was a big influence innegotiating the end of the Iranian crisis when Reagan was president. His book, ‘Currency Wars,’ is often cited as being one of the most important economics works written within the last ten years.

TheBlaze report stated, “According to Jim, buried inside this little-know federal order is specific language that could lead not only to legal government surveillance of all U.S. citizens, but a complete takeover of your bank accounts and the purchases you have made.”

Rickards claimed, “This is a pretty sinister move by the president, to tell you the truth. And I bet 99% of Americans have no idea about it.”

“What’s worse, it could spell disaster for the wealth of millions of Americans, at a time when inflation is already destroying their purchasing power,” he continued.

You might ask, what is it, exactly, that is contained within Executive Order 14067 that is so bad? Rickards note that it sets the stage for a fully trackable spyware version of the dollar.

TheBlaze said in their report, “That would be a serious threat to the privacy and personal security of all Americans, and give a disturbing amount of control over your money, straight to the U.S. government.”

Jim added, “Don’t be deceived. this isn’t something that is years and years away from happening. This is happening right now. Executive Order 14067 already gives President Biden unprecedented power over the future of the U.S. dollar.”

“And sadly, most Americans will be completely caught off guard by it,” he said.

Rickards explained, “Look between inflation, supply chain issues and unstable markets, American savings accounts are getting crushed right now. And Biden is getting pressure from all sides to do something about it. I believe it’s only a matter of time before he pulls the trigger on this ‘spyware’ dollar. Americans need to prepare now, before it’s too late.”

When it comes to the political left in this country, if there’s one thing you need to know about what the left’s end goals are, just remember the world “control.” That sums it up nicely.

What better way to get you and I to fall in line with whatever they want you to do? Take away your ability to trade and purchase things you need for your family, and you’ll be willing to do just about anything.

