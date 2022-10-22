EVIL: Mainstream Media Hit Pieces on Mastriano Continue as He Fights On for Pennsylvanians and Americans

The mainstream media are terrible people, if you’ve been following along since 2015, we shouldn’t have to educate you on that fact anymore.

However what they do to good people who run for politics for the right reason, to make a difference, because they want to help their state and their nation, it’s quite despicable. Douglas Mastriano is a true patriot, a retired Colonel, a real Conservative, a real American that loves his country.

So the dolts in the mainstream media a couple of months ago went after State Senator Mastriano, GOP and Trump endorsed Gubernatorial candidate because he posed in a confederate uniform Army War College back in 2013-2014. We had to break it to you geniuses in the media, but the Civl War was Americans vs Americans, and it’s over.

In order to do a reenactment, you have to be able to do both sides. In order to share Americans war history, you have to tell the actual truth, but of course the media went bonkers trying to claim Mastriano was a racist, along with all of the other pathetic name calling these idiots do.

Doug retired as a Colonel in November 2017, after 30 years of active-duty service. He’s dedicated his life to fighting for freedom, defending our families, and serving the people of this exceptional nation. Colonel Mastriano is a U.S. Army combat veteran and the son of a U.S. Navyman.

In May 2019, Doug Mastriano was overwhelmingly elected to serve as the Senator for Pennsylvania’s 33rd District. As a member of the PA Senate, Mastriano has been the leader in re-opening the state, pushing back on unconstitutional mandates, and the champion of individual freedom. He’s been the voice of the people, and has reliably stood up and defended individual freedom when many others would not.

Mastriano was commissioned into the Army in 1986 and served on the Iron Curtain, where he witnessed the end of the Cold War, after which he deployed to Iraq for Operation Desert Storm (1991) to liberate Kuwait. He went on to serve in Washington, D.C., with the 3rd Infantry Division and U.S.Army, Europe.

After 9/11, Mastriano was the lead planner for the invasion of Iraq via Turkey. He served four years with NATO and deployed three times to Afghanistan. He was the director of NATO’s Joint Intelligence Center in Afghanistan, leading 80 people from 18 nations. On his own initiative, Mastriano led seven relief operations to help Afghan orphans. He completed his military career as a professor of the U.S. Army War College, in Carlisle, PA, where he taught Strategic Studies to the next generation of senior leaders.

Mastriano completed his education with four master’s degrees and a Ph.D. in History. Doug is also an Eagle Scout and is proud to have worked as a young man as a paperboy, janitor, security guard, short-order cook, pizza delivery person, and dishwasher.

Yes, we wanted to let you know that Colonel Doug Mastriano isn’t just some racist dope as the liars in the mainstream media keep trying to portray him. Or like his fraudulent counterpart he’s running against the current Attorney General of Pennsylvania Josh Shapiro continues to claim.

Mastriano is an American hero, a husband, a father, and he’s fighting for Pennsylvania steel workers, middle class workers from truck drivers to plumbers to police officers to mechanics. He’s fighting the real battle, he’s not backing Joe Biden’s policies or the record inflation, gas prices, proxy war in the Ukraine, empty shelves, wide open borders, supply chain issues, and everything else his opponent Josh Shapiro stands for.

Here’s the video we’re talking about, and Mastriano’s answer is hilarious and brilliant as usual!

