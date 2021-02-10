Evidence Continues to Mount that Capitol Breach Was Pre-Planned, SHATTERING Allegations From Dems in Impeachment Trial

The more evidence continues to come out, the more it’s becoming apparent that the January 6th events at the Capitol were pre-planned, which blows up the democrats argument that the 45th President of the United States incited the violence.

Those with functioning brains know he didn’t. I was sitting 4th row at the Ellipse in front of the President, it’s theoretically impossible, hell it is impossible. The President said we’re going to be peaceful and patriotic and let our voices be heard. The Capitol idiocy started hours before the President had even finished speaking as well.

The Democrats as you know are scared to death of the fact that Trump could run for office again, even President in 2024. So they’re trying to claim “incitement to insurrection.”

A number of FBI affidavits filed in support of various charges—including conspiracy—against accused participants in the Capitol breach show evidence of pre-planning, reinforcing an argument made by critics of the impeachment trial against Trump, namely that participants couldn’t have been incited by the president to break into the building if they had earlier planned to do so.

Lindsey Graham has said there is mounting evidence that shows the attacks were preplanned and had nothing to do with the President’s speech.

Graham, in a Feb. 1 interview on Fox News, said, “There’s mounting evidence that the people who came to Washington preplanned the attack before the president ever spoke.”

“If you open up that can of worms, we’ll want the FBI to come in and tell us about how people preplanned this attack and what happened with the security footprint of the Capitol. You open up Pandora’s box if you call one witness,” Graham added, in reference to calls for witnesses to testify at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Liberals are using the fact that President Trump said, “we fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Which as you know has nothing to do with inciting violence. Cheerleaders chant “fight, fight fight” and “hold that line” and no one is claiming that they are inciting violence at football and basketball games. Not yet anyway.

FBI agents have even filled out affidavits that lead to the arrests of multiple individuals tied to Antifa and Black Lives Matter during the Capitol breach, however the mainstream media’s not reporting that, are they?

As you can see the radical left is in full attack mode, scared of a guy who supposedly lost an election. Or did he?

You can read more from our friends at The Epoch Times.

