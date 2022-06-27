Even Biden’s Own Federal Reserve Chair Calls Putin Price Hike BullSh*t

Biden’s best and probably most embarrassingly cringeworthy and buck passing effort over the last 17 months has been his ridiculous and continuing insistence that the war in Ukraine has been and remains possible for all that ails America, including raging inflation and history making gas prices, while Joe himself continues to bear zero of the responsibility.

There are a number of factors that play a role in the historic inflation that we’re experience, like supply chain disruptions, that constrain supply; we’ve got rising inflation expectations and excessive fiscal spending, but the problem hasn’t sprung out of nowhere.

In January of 2021, inflation was at 1.4%. By December of 2021, it had risen to 7%, a fivefold increase. Now, since the war in Ukraine began in late February, the rate of inflation has risen incrementally another 1.6% to a current level of 8.6%. So again, from 7% to 8.6%.

On Wednesday, on the ‘Squawk Box’ on CNBC, Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN), a member of the Senate Banking Committee, asked Jerome H. Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States since 2018, “Given how inflation has escalated over the past 18 months, would you say that the war in Ukraine is the primary driver of inflation in America?”

An honest Powell could only respond in one way, surprisingly, he did just that, answering, “No, inflation was high before, certainly, before the war in Ukraine broke out. “

Possibly surprised, Hagerty acknowledged Powell’s honesty stated, I’m glad to hear you say that. The Biden administration seems to be intent on deflecting blame and as recently as just this past Sunday spread the misinformation that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is the ‘biggest single driver of inflation.’ I’m glad you agree with me that that is not the truth.”

Biden repeatedly has made this false claim. As noted by the Post, the Buck-Passer-In-Chief said in a statement earlier this month after data showed annual U.S. inflation crept higher to 8.6% in May from 8.3% in April that is just as pathetic as every lie he spews as he continues to shirk responsibility.

In his earlier statement Biden claimed, “Putin’s price hike hit hard in May here and around the world; high gas prices at the pump, energy, and food prices accounted for around half of the monthly price increases.

The pathetic part is how ‘Sleepy Joe” continues to tell outrageous lie after outrageous lie, fully aware he’s lying his ass off as the words pass through his lying lips, Even worse, the White House believes hardworking Americans actually believe Biden’s lies.

But, not so. In a Rasmussen poll released on Tuesday, just 11% of Americans believe Russian President Vladimir Putin is to blame for record-high gas prices in America. The majority instead point the finger directly at Biden himself. The poll results are shocking in their relative honesty and lack of political posturing or attempting to cover for Biden and the Democrats.

Among those who blamed neither Biden nor Putin, 29% blamed the oil companies, which Biden has falsely accused of “profiteering” on an ongoing basis, so Biden’s lies in that respect no doubt somewhat skewed the poll results, as well.

As noted by Breitbart, while 80% of Republicans think Biden’s policies are to blame for skyrocketing prices at the pump, 54% of voters not affiliated with either party place the blame squarely on the failed president’s shoulders.

To be fair to Powell, his response to questioning from Senator Krysten Sinema (D-AZ), as noted by the Post, Powell said, “The increAse in commodity prices is clearly connected to the war in Ukraine. And so that part of inflation would be certainly much lower than it is without the war in Ukraine.”

But the bottom line is that every single major decision Biden has made, meaning every radical left bill or executive order that has been placed in front of him he has dutifully signed. And it has been to the direct and purposeful detriment of America and in most cases, hardworking Americans. Yet, as recently noted by National Review, Biden’s list of scapegoats is long and growing longer, seemingly by the day, as recently noted by Representative Steve Scalise (R-LA) during an interview with Fox Business.

To paraphrase the late Boston Democrat statesman, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, we are all entitled to our opinions. We are not, however, entitled to our own facts.

As hard and as often as Joe Biden tries, he is not entitled to have the American people believe his lies.

We appreciate our friends at Republican Daily for content in this article.

