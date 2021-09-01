EU Says It Has Reached Goal of Vaccinating 70 percent of Adults

According to the European Commission in Brussels on Tuesday, they stated that 70 percent of the European Union’s adult population had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, hitting the target they set at the beginning of the year.

In January, the draconian Commission said that “by summer 2021, member states should have vaccinated a minimum of 70 percent of the adult population.”

This was of course interpreted that the meaning was that each of the 27 EU member states should hit that target by September. May feared it could not be done, and criticized the Commission in internal meetings, documents seen that Reuters exposed.

Now they claim they have fully vaccinated 70 percent of the adult population, which means that at least 255 million people have received at least 2 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca, or Moderna vaccines, or one shot of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.

According to the numbers, Malta has vaccinated over 90 percent of its adult population, data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), an EU agency showed.

Ireland and Portugal have also vaccinated over 80 percent of their adult population, and France is also above 70 percent.

However in the east, there is push back. Bulgaria has only vaccinated 1/5 of its adult population, and Romania about 30 percent of adults.

Croatia, Latvia, Slovenia, and Slovakia have immunized about half of those aged above 18.

