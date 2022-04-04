Estelle Harris, Seinfeld and Toy Story Actress Passes Away at 93

One of the legendary actresses and class acts in the industry Estelle Harris known for Seinfeld, Toy Story, and countless other roles has passed away at the age of 93.

Harris passed away due to natural causes in Palm Desert, California, her family announced.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris shared.

“Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her,” he continued.

Harris was famous for playing Jason Alexander’s characters mother Estelle Costanza on the smash hit show Seinfeld. She was also Mrs. Potato Head in the first three Disney/Pixar Toy Story blockbuster films. She also had roles in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, Tarzan II, The Pinnochio Shop, and countless others as her voice was iconic.

Jason Alexander mourned her death on Twitter.

“One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always.”

One of my favorite people has passed – my tv mama, Estelle Harris. The joy of playing with her and relishing her glorious laughter was a treat. I adore you, Estelle. Love to your family. Serenity now and always. #RIPEstelleHarris — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 3, 2022

Harris was born Estelle Nussbaum on April 4, 1928, in Manhattan, New York. She got her start in Hollywood in Looking Up and Once Upon a Time in America before she landed a 3-episode gig on Night Court. She was married to her late Husband Sy Harris from 1953 until his death in January of 2021.

She is survived by her three children — Eric, Glen, and Taryn, and three grandsons, and a great grandson.

All of us at The DC Patriot send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to the family.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...