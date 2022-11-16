Establishment GOP Considers Working with Democrats to Pick House Speaker

Even though Kevin McCarthy has won the vote to become the leader of the GOP in the House of Representatives, establishment Republicans were putting a contingency plan in place to possibly work with House Democrats to pick the next Speaker of the House, a complete horrific turn of events.

McCarthy who beat Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) said “We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world, and, yes, I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to — to the position of Speaker of the House,” Biggs told Newsmax.

Andy Biggs confirms on Newsmax that he is challenging Kevin McCarthy pic.twitter.com/Ak9ffJrb8Y — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2022

However even with McCarthy an establishment RINO may have the House wrapped up, some of the establishment shills have flirted with the idea of working with Democrats to get a more moderate Republican as speaker.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon says he would be willing to work with Democrats to select a Speaker if the Republican Party does not rally behind one candidate in Tuesdays vote.

“I will support Kevin McCarthy, but if we do get to that point, I do want the country to work and we need to govern. We can’t sit neutral; we can’t have total gridlock for two years,” Bacon told NBC.

However, he did not rule out working with the Democrats to select a Speaker.

“Yes, but that’s assuming we can’t get to 218 beforehand,” Bacon said when asked about the possibility of teaming up with Democrats when House members vote for Speaker on the first day of the new Congress in January.

