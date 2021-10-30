Eric Bolling Says Fox News ‘Abandoned Conservatives’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling hammered his former employer Fox News on Monday night for abandoning the conservative right movement, and he poured it on as the show kept going.

Bolling, who left Fox News in 2017, offered his old network backhanded compliment on its ability to fool viewers.

“Think about what Fox is doing, though. It’s brilliant,” Bolling said on “Eric Bolling The Balance.“

“Everything they truly believe is aired in the middle of the day when everybody is at work. Then they get home from work and watch evening commentary hosts say the complete opposite of what they reported just hours prior.”

A prime example of that, Bolling said, has to do with vaccine mandates, which generally are blasted by Fox News Channel evening hosts.

“Fox hosts rage against the vaccine mandates, yet they work for a company that demands their employees get vaccinated or get tested,” Bolling said.

Bolling called Fox’s Chris Wallace a “leftist excuse for bipartisanship” and showed a clip of the host moderating a presidential debate last year when he admonished then-President Donald Trump for interrupting then-candidate Joe Biden.

Wallace recently said Biden White House spokesperson Jen Psaki “is one of the best press secretaries ever.” Read the full story at Newsmax.

