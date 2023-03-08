Environmental Activist Erin Brockovich Put on “Special Interest Terrorism” Ohio Law Enforcement Report for Coverage in East Palestine, Ohio

An insane story coming out of the state of Ohio surrounding the coverage of the East Palestine train derailment, toxic spill, and burn off.

Famed environmental activist Eric Brockovich has been put on an Ohio law enforcement list and issued a potential terrorist threats from violent extremists. You can’t make this up.

That’s right, the government says that Brockovich’s words could promote violent extremists to pose a threat via an intelligence bulletin obtained by Yahoo News.

The memo dated Feb 24, and distributed to law enforcement agencies by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Ohio Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center Terrorism Analysis Unit Situational Awareness (STACC TAU) report that was first obtained by Yahoo News.

The report “assesses that special interest extremist groups will continue to call for changes in governmental policy, which may lead to protests in/around East Palestine and/or at the Statehouse in Columbus.”

The report signals the risk posed by Brockovich and other activist groups that have planned events in East Palestine after the Norfolk Southern train derailment and the controlled burn of vinyl chloride, a carcinogenic ingredient used in the production of plastic products after the derailment.

“According to the FBI, special interest terrorism differs from traditional right-wing and left-wing terrorism in that extremist special interest groups seek to resolve specific issues, rather than effect widespread political change,” the report states. “Such extremists conduct acts of politically motivated violence to force segments of society, including the general public, to change attitudes about issues considered important to the extremists’ cause.”

