Entire State of Nevada Now Under Mandatory Mask Mandate as Tyrannical Governor Abuses Power Yet Again

The entire state of Nevada is under a mandatory mask mandate this weekend after tyrannical Democrat governor Steve Sisolak implanted a policy where Nevada would follow CDC masking guidance.

The masking guidance continues to be in the governor’s control, as the spineless state legislature hasn’t neutered this little reject yet.

In late July, the CDC made the decision to advise masking indoors for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated in counties with high or substantial transmission according to them.

Every county in Nevada is now labeled an area of high transmission except for Lincoln County, which the CDC lists as having substantial transmission.

State officials reported 33 new deaths and more than 1,400 new COVID-19 cases in data released Wednesday. The state’s test positivity rate crept up to 12.3%.

With 1,446 new cases, the statewide numbers tell a different story than Clark County’s data. Cases in the county were at 513 with 25 deaths, and test positivity fell slightly. Only 35% of Nevada’s new COVID-19 cases came from Clark County.

Almost all of Nevada is labeled as a “high transmission” area, and it is now one of 46 listed as high transmission states. The CDC is using cases per 100,000 over the past seven days to determine high transmission.

Last week, the tyrannical governor signed an emergency directive to expand the mask exception for large indoor events to include conventions within counties that have “substantial” or “high” Covid-19 transmission if all attendees are vaccinated..

The directive says that convention operators can admit attendees who are only partially vaccinated, receiving at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccination. However, those attendees must continue to wear masks during events. It’s laughable at this point how stupid this is America. If you haven’t caught on yet, you’re a moron.

Thanks to our friends at KLAS for contributing to this article.

