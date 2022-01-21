Empty Shelves Joe: Major National Grocery Store Chain Sends Email to Customers Explaining Why Shelves are Bare After Biden Says They’re Not

A major grocery store chain has had to email its customers because of massive supply chain shortages due to the lovely presidency and leadership of the Biden administration.

Even though Biden claimed that 89% of store shelves in the United States were full, that’s a lie by the way, America’s businessmen are having to deal with reality rather than Brandon’s idiocy.

Reality is shelves are not full, and shelves are empty. I placed a grocery order in Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday, and half of my order was refunded because it wasn’t on the shelves. That’s just one example.

One person sounding the alarm is Giant Food President Ian Kress, who sent out an email that will surely have been humiliating to the store’s shoppers. He explained that supply chain issues were making it near-impossible for the store to fully restock their shelves.

Explaining the issue to customers, he said “As our entire region manages through yet another very challenging period caused by several recent weather events and the ongoing effects of the pandemic, we have experienced significant strain on our supply chain. Please know that we remain 100% committed to serving you, and in providing you the absolute best shopping experience in the market.”

Consumers online backed up the president’s words with images, sharing pictures of the chain’s empty shelves in Twitter posts that went viral:

7th St @GiantFood in DC is out of all eggs and my breakfast for dinner plans are derailed 😟 pic.twitter.com/y6SLgmF1Oc — Julia Kaufman (@juliaskaufman) January 11, 2022

@JackPosobiec my mom sent me this picture of the Virginia Square @GiantFood in Arlington VA ( 10 mins from The White House)… 8hours before a snow storm …people have no food and the grocery stores are empty #ThanksJoeBiden @TuckerCarlson @seanhannity @SebGorka @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/b3GRyqyolw — Milton G (@Milton_Guiseppe) January 16, 2022

Giant Food has over 150 stores in Delaware, Washington, D.C., Maryland, and the Virginia region. Giant is a store you can count on for everything from locally sourced items, 100% sustainable seafood, healthy options, and everyday essentials.

Is your grocery store having stocking issues? We want to hear about it. Comment below with pictures or email us at The DC Patriot.

