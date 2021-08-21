EMOTIONAL Speech by Veteran & British Parliament Member Tom Tugendhat SLAMS Biden for Disrespecting American Soldiers

Tom Tugendhat is a hero, a veteran, and a member of the British Parliament. He’s had enough of Joe Biden’s rhetoric and nonsensical idiocy.

Tugendhat is also a Conservative, and the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

He starts off by saying, “This isn’t just about us, the mission wasn’t just a British mission, it was a NATO mission. It was a recognition that globalization has changed us all. The phone calls I’m still receiving, the text messages I’m still answering, as I’ve been waiting, putting people in touch with our people in Afghanistan, reminds us that we are connected. We are connected still today, and Afghanistan is not a far country about which we know little, it is part of the main.”

He then turns his attention to the remarks Joe Biden made insulting soldiers.

“It is with great sadness now that I now criticize one of them. Because I was never prouder when I was decorated by the 82nd airborne after the capture of Moosacala, it was a huge privilege a huge privilege to be recognized by such an extraordinary unit in combat. To see their Commander in Chief call into question the courage of men I fought with, to claim that they ran, it’s shameful. Those who have never fought for the colors they fly, should be careful about criticizing those who have.”

He continued…

“Because what we’ve done in these last few days, is we’ve demonstrated that it’s not Army’s who win wars, Army’s can get tactical victories and operation victories that can hold the line. They can just about make peace, make room for people like us to talk, to compromise, to listen. Its nations that make war. Nations endure, nations mobilize and muster, nations determine and have patience. And here we’ve demonstrated that we, the west, the United Kingdom, does not.”

Watch one of the greatest speeches maybe in our lifetime, it’s that good folks.

Have you had enough of the Biden regime? Comment below.

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...