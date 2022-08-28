Eminem Turns to Faith in Remix of Kanye’s ‘Use This Gospel’ saying ‘Bible At My Side Like A Rifle With A God-Given Gift’

Rap Superstar and Icon Eminem talked about his Faith in a new remix of Kanye West’s 2019 song “Use This Gospel” as he rapped about being pulled by the devil, putting his “Faith in You, Father,” and so much more. This is incredible.

If you want to feel old, Eminem is 49-years-old and the video dropped on YouTube Thursday, as he raps about “holding on” but doesn’t know how much “longer” he can take it since there are temptations from Satan and everywhere ehe looks.

Eminem raps the lines, “Today’s the day that I put all of my trust and faith in You, Father/Please let this hate make me stronger/’Fore they turn on me like a zombie/It’s like I’m being strangled unconscious (Yeah)/When temptation is almost like Satan is making you tryna/Take you away from your daughters.”

In one part, he raps about ending up in “rectangular objects,” a reference to coffins. He also sings, “So my savior, I call on/To rescue me from these depths of despair/So these demons better step like a stair/Because He is my shepherd.”

WATCH:

He claims that he’s “Armed with Jesus, my weapon is prayer,” and near the end of his part on the song he raps, “Woke up on stage at a concert/Whole place looking like a mosh pit/Bible at my side like a rifle with a God-given gift/Every single day I thank God for/That’s why I pay so much homage/Praises to Jesus, I’ll always.”

The mix was produced by Dr. Dre, and Eminem raps alongside West in the remix of the song. The song was originally featured on Ye’s album “JESUS IS KING,” and the remix appeared on DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID” album, which dropped Friday, UPROXX reported.

Thanks to our friends at The Daily Wire for contributing to this article.

