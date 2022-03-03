Embassy of The Russian Federation in Canada Releases Statement on Demilitarization and DeNazification of Ukraine

One of the first statements we’ve seen from the Russian government is coming out of the Canadian Embassy of the Russian Federation today.

The statement gives multiple reasons for Russia’s demilitarization and denazification of the Ukraine. As we’ve reported here at The DC Patriot, multiple sources have said multiple Ukrainian military and militia groups are infiltrated by Nazis according to reports and sources.

You can read the full statement below.

Let’s cut through the crap, America. It’s possible that two bad guys are actually fighting. Let’s stop pretending the Ukrainian government is the beacon of hope, light, and integrity. Zelenskyy himself had his political opponent arrested and his opposition media silenced.

The real question is, who do you believe? Do you trust the mainstream media? It seems everyone in this situation is lying from the western media to the Russians, to the Ukrainians, what a dumpster fire. We’d love to hear your comments below.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...