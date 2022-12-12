Elton John Announces He’s Leaving Twitter as Fact Checkers No Longer Swing His Way: Elon Musk Responds in Kind

Legendary gay singer Elton John has just announced that he’s leaving Twitter over new rules that would allow things to go not fact checked, and he’s super duper pissed about it like most leftist maniacs are.

John posted the following in an announcement on Twitter Friday:

“All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world,” he tweeted.

I’ve decided to no longer use Twitter, given their recent change in policy which will allow misinformation to flourish unchecked.

John’s tweet has more than 340,000 likes, as liberals everywhere are super duper mad that conservatives now have a voice not silenced on the platform. Elon Musk of course responded.

“I love your music. Hope you come back. Is there any misinformation in particular that you’re concerned about?” he asked.

He did not received a response. Why you ask? Because that’s not what liberals want, they don’t want a free and open forum to debate. They want you to agree with them, and if you don’t they want to cancel you. Facts be damned. John won’t respond, because Musk would shred him intellectually and with facts.

Musk has been publicly releasing internal documents, including emails, from Twitter in a series of revelations called the “Twitter Files,” showing the chaos and incompetence that led to very controversial decisions at the social media platform.

John made headlines in 2019 when he pushed back against the LGBTQ movement for criticism over a heterosexual actor portraying him, a gay man, in the biopic based on his life.

“That’s all bulls**t, I’m sorry,” he said about the outrage. “If people don’t like it, review-wise, or it doesn’t make one dollar, it’s the movie I wanted to make and that’s all that counts. I can look back and say, ‘You know what, I love it. I can live with it,'”

My how the political pressure and times have changed, that was just three years ago he seemed sensible.

