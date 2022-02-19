Elon Musk Causes Liberal MELTDOWN By Comparing Trudeau to History’s Most Infamous Dictator

It appears that Elon Musk has truly taken the torch from President Donald J. Trump and is now the troll of all trolls on social media hammering leftist clowns.

The world’s richest man, owner of Tesla, SpaceX, among other companies has been on a rampage stomping on liberals feelings for the last two years.

Musk put out a tweet where he compared Canadian Prime Minister now dictator Justin Trudeau with Adolf Hitler, and the liberals are having an absolute meltdown and losing their minds.

“Stop comparing me to Justin Trudeau” “I had a budget” below it.

Musk deleted the tweet, but after seeing horses in Canada trample and kill peaceful protesters this evening, one has to wonder. Was Musk wrong?

Musk has over 74 million followers on just his Twitter account alone, and has the support of conservatives, moderates, and independents like no one we’ve ever seen in our lifetime.

What are your thoughts, did Musk go too far?

