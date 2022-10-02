Elon Musk’s Twitter Deposition Scheduled for This Week as Lawsuit Heats Up Over Twitter Ownership Bid

Tesla and SpaceX CEO and the world’s richest man is scheduled to be questioned under oath by Twitter, Inc lawyers on October 6-7 as the social media company prepares for a trial next month.

Twitter Inc is suing the billionaire for walking away from a $44 billion takeover bid, according to a Tuesday court filing.

Musk’s deposition was originally scheduled for the previous week, but sources close to the litigation said on Monday that the timing of the interview was always subject to change given the fast-tracked nature of litigation.

The two sides are conducting dozens of depositions and reviewing thousands of documents and communications in preparation for the five-day trial starting on October 17 in Wilmington, Delaware.

Twitter asked Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick to punish Musk, who is the CEO of Tesla, Inc, and Space X, for his legal team’s alleged disregard fo court orders to turn over Musk’s messages about his decision to end the deal.

Musk’s response to Twitter’s motion was filed under seal. His legal team said in the pas that the social media company was accusing Musk of withholding documents and messages to distract the court from the company’s own discovery abuses.

Musk’s deposition is expected to be a key part of the litigation. In past testimony, he’s allegedly been very combative under oath.

Twitter’s attorneys are expected to try to show Musk abandoned the deal due to falling financial markets.

Twitter wants McCormick to order Musk to close the deal at the agreed pice of $54.20 per share. The billionaire is seeking a ruling that Twitter violated the deal agreement by withholding critical information about users, allowing Musk to walk away without penalty.

