Elon Musk’s New Radical Far-Left Twitter Moderation Council Getting LIT UP on Platform by Conservatives: Council Includes Yoel Roth Who Called Trump a ‘Nazi’ and ‘Racist Tangerine’

Elon Musk decide to put together a Twitter Moderation Council/Board, which includes several radical leftist individuals who labeled and slandered the 45th President of the United States in some horrific and vulgar ways.

On Monday, Musk praised and recommended Yoel Roth, the Head of Safety & Integrity at Twitter, for the “most accurate understanding of what’s happening with Trust and Safety at Twitter.”

“I recommend followin @yoyoel for the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter“

I recommend following @yoyoel for the most accurate understanding of what’s happening with trust & safety at Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Really Elon? Let’s talk about Mr. Roth, shall we?

Yossi Gestetner lit Musk up by sharing some of this radical leftist loons tweets.

As you can see where he compared former Trump Senior advisor Kellyanne Conway to a German Nazi Monster in Joseph Goebbels, or said there are “ACTUAL NAZIS IN THE WHITE HOUSE” among other asinine remarks making him completely unfit to even work for a company, any company, let alone be involved in moderation of a site that prides itself on censoring half the country.

The following is from The Gateway Pundit:

Yoel Roth is the Global Head of Safety & Integrity at Twitter. According to the org chart, he leads Twitter’s policy and threat investigation teams responsible for a wide range of security, authenticity, and content issues, including platform manipulation, misinformation, election security, data privacy, and user identity.

According to Heavy, Roth is behind Twitter’s controversial fact-checking initiative that targeted President Donald Trump’s tweets about election fraud.

In the past, Roth has stated that members of the Trump administration are Nazis, called Trump a racist tangerine, compared Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway to Joseph Goebbels, and labeled those who live in “fly over states” as racists.

It didn’t take Conservatives long to unload on Musk and Roth with facts and truth bombs.

Head of 'Safety & Integrity' at Twitter pic.twitter.com/5RdUdN1k2h — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2022

Twitter spokesman Yoel Roth (@yoyoel) justifies labeling @realDonaldTrump tweets as misinformation: "Our goal is… to limit the spread of potentially harmful & misleading content."



The problem is, Yoel Roth once called Trump "actual Nazis" & a "racist tangerine." pic.twitter.com/dlbHI0qNCm — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) May 27, 2020

Musk responded to Liz Wheeler with the following: “We’ve all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to be clear that I support Yoel. My sense is that he has high integrity, and we are all entitled to our political beliefs,” Musk wrote.

On Tuesday, Yoel Roth posted on his account stating, “We’re staying vigilant against attempts to manipulate conversations about the 2022 US midterms. Read on for an independent analysis of our teams’ work.

”Musk responded that he was talking with far-left civil society leaders about how “Twitter will continue to combat hate & harassment & enforce its election integrity policies.”

Unbelievable, and wait until you hear who these clowns actually are. It’s sad, Twitter isn’t changing.

The leaders include Jonathan Greenblatt, Yael Eisenstat, Rashad Robinson, Jessica González, Norman Chen, Derrick Johnson, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Ken Hersch, and Sindy Benavides.

Jack Posobiec tweeted that “every member of this group of ‘divergent views’ called for Trump to be censored while he was the sitting President of the United States.”

Every member of this group of 'divergent views' called for Trump to be censored while he was the sitting President of the United States https://t.co/vcOGZ9NZUV — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 2, 2022

After being lit up all day by conservatives and conservative personalities, Musk said this final tweet.

Absolutely agreed that the Twitter safety board should have people from all viewpoints

Absolutely agreed that the Twitter safety board should have people from all viewpoints — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 2, 2022

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...