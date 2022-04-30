Elon Musk’s Hilarious Response and ROAST of AOC on Twitter is Legendary ‘Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy’ She Then Deletes Her Second Response

Elon Musk is really enjoying Twitter, and he’s making it fun again, almost like former President Donald Trump did for conservatives.

Elon’s not wrong, the 10% of the far left and the 10% of the far right are both inherently insane and crazy. They believe what they want regardless of facts. One side believes Climate change is real. The other side believes the military is in charge and Trump is still President. Make no mistakes, they’re both F’N crazy.

Enter into the scene one loud mouthed cute little Democrat named Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, better known to the world as AOC. She thinks she’s witty, she thinks she’s smart, and well quite frankly it’s hilarious and fun to watch. She’s neither of those things, but it’s so worth watching the train wreck unfold.

Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy Musk tweeted back at AOC. A hilarious response to her trying to attack him on Twitter, and he quickly ratio’d her.

But wait, there’s more. AOC responded and then quickly deleted the tweet according to our friends at Unusual_Whales.

“I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok.” No you weren’t AOC, no you weren’t lol.

Make no mistake about it, the last week on Twitter hasn’t been this exciting since the 2016 presidential race when President Trump was dropping bombs 24/7. We can’t wait to see all of those band accounts from the 45th President to our own Matt Couch back on Twitter soon.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...