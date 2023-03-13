Elon Musk’s HILARIOUS Comment After Silly Genius Keith Olbermann Tries to Report Him To Twitter

In yet another Keith Olbermann special, we now bring you Elon Musk entering the contest.
That’s right, the mad, radical, insane, leftist, angry mouthpiece Keith Olbermann is still super pissed off at Twitter, Conservatives, Christians, Americans, and anyone who doesn’t agree with his radical ideologies.
So of course, reporting the owner and CEO fo Twitter should totally get that person in trouble, right?
Leftist commentator Keith Olbermann called on his followers to mass report one of Twitter CEO Elon Musk’s Tweets late Friday, and Musk’s response is epic.
Musk courageously spoke out saying that the QAnon Shamon was innocent and should be set free after newly released video shows he wasn’t dangerous, and in fact received a full tour of the Capitol by Capitol Police.
Musk tweeted he was “falsely portrayed in the media as a violent criminal who tried to overthrow the state and who urged others to commit violence.”
“But here he is urging people to be peaceful and go home. And the other video shows him calmly walking in the Capitol building, being escorted by officers and then thanking the officers,” Musk wrote.
Olbermann quote tweeted Musk’s comments and said, “Please remember to report this tweet for violating rules by denying a violent event.” Musk fired back with a witty reply. “Have you considered a career in comedy?”
Musk’s reply received over 118,000 likes while Olbermann’s tweet received less than 9,000 likes.
Musk made a tweet earlier in the day saying “Free Jacob Chansley.”
If liberals were still in charge of Twitter, Olbermann would be getting his way running his insane mouth, and conservatives would be banned by the hundreds of thousands silencing free speech. The left can’t handle the truth!
Yeah, and then Keith Olbermann commented back, “Have you considered a career in business?” Well, let’s think about it. This may be the best comeback ever (or really the worst), since Elon Musk is one of the richest people in the world DUE to his career in business. In fact, this weekend, he had another shuttle launch with one of his businesses while someone was debating him on the platform of one of his other businesses. So, I’d say his career in business is quite successful. Now, Keith Olbermann, let’s start working on your comedy career…
