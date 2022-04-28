Elon Musks Destroys McDonald’s in One Hilarious Tweet

Tesla, SpaceX, and now Twitter owner Elon Musk might be the best troll on the internet, and he’s been dropping bombs and having fun at the agitation of the mainstream media and radical left.

There’s a fake tweet going around that shows Elon Musk saying “Now I’m going to buy McDonald’s and fix all of the ice cream machines…”

Elon’s response is hilarious and brutal to McDonald’s..

“Listen, I can’t do miracles ok.”

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

This guy took jabs at Coca-Cola and McDonald’s in the same night. Hilarious! What are your thoughts America?

