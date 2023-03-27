Elon Musk Values Twitter at Less Than Half of His Initial $44 Billion Investment, Talks Lofty Goals of Company

Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, Starlink, SpaceX, and Tesla, and the world’s richest man, had some interesting things to say about his newest investment over the weekend.

Musk revealed this month to his remaining employees that he believes the value of Twitter is half of what he bought it for back in October of 2022.

In an email to employees, Musk reportedly said that he valued the company at roughly $20 billion, despite the fact that he purchased it for $44 billion.

The email to his employees was in regard to offering stock grants to employees and noted that he is attempting to make radical changes to the company in order to make the company into “an inverse startup.”

“I see a clear, but difficult, path to a >$250B valuation,” Musk wrote in the email in regard to the future growth of his company, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Musk said that employees that invest in stock grants would get 10 times their investment if the CEO’s prediction on the company eventually being worth $250 billion comes to fruition.

Musk gave the evaluation after the drastic changes were made to fire over 5,000 employees who were liberal hold outs who were literally trying to ruin the company at the behest of hurt feelings. Musk has also stated employees need to be in the office, no more remote working to get things done.

According to sources, Musk sent an email at 2:30 am in a memo to employees on Wednesday morning saying that the “office is not optional.”

What are your thoughts on Musk’s thoughts, as well as the fact that many conservative voices and influencers are back on Twitter?

Thanks to our friends at The DC Enquirer for contributing to this article.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

More

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Telegram

WhatsApp

