Elon Musk Urges United States and Biden to Ramp Up Oil Production to Help Americans

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing, the U.S. sanctions against Russia by Biden, and Team Biden waging its “climate change” focused war on fossil fuels, the price of oil ​has spiked dramatically.

The obvious solution to that is to encourage the production of fossil fuels in the United States, but that is something that the Biden administration seems unwilling to do, but it’s very obvious it needs to be done.



The unwillingness of the Biden administration to encourage the production of more oil came out when Buttigieg was asked by MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruble, “Are there things, and I realize this is controversial, it has huge environmental impacts, could the president possibly consider authorizing the Keystone Pipeline? Or working something out with Iran?”



Buttigieg responded, “Look, the president has said that all options are on the table. But we also need to make sure that we are not galloping after permanent solutions to immediate short-term problems, where more strategic and tactical actions in the short term that can make a difference, like what you have with the strategic reserve, which exists partly in order to respond to situations like this. The president has laid policies that are going to help cushion the impacts of any volatility in energy markets in the future by building up more of a diversified and homegrown energy base for this country.”



Buttigieg could have saved some oxygen by saying what he meant, “No.”



Elon Musk, founder, CEO and Chief Engineer at SpaceX, early-stage investor, CEO, and Product Architect of Tesla, Inc., founder of the Boring Company, and co-founder of Neuraink and OpenA, who is many times wiser than Biden and Buttigieg combined, said the obvious in a series of tweets on Friday: “Hate to say it, but we need to increase oil and gas output immediately. Extraordinary times demand extraordinary measures. Obviously, this would negatively affect Tesla, but sustainable energy solutions simply cannot react instantaneously to make up for Russian oil and gas exports.”



Musk has a point, particularly about the need to replace the Russian production, which is massive. As InsideEVs reports on the Russian Federation’s oil production in the context of Musk’s tweets: The Russian Federation is the world’s third largest oil producer, with a share of 11% of global production, according to the United States Energy Information Administration. The only countries that outrank Russia are the United States with 20% and Saudi Arabia with 12%. As for natural gas, Russia is the world’s second largest producer behind the United States.



Fortunately, it’s not just Musk that’s calling for the U.S. to start pumping more oil. GOP Senator Marco Rubio did as well, saying, “What I’d like to hear, I won’t hear, and that is the president announcing that America is going to get back into the business of aggressively producing oil and natural gas and exporting it as well, and that we’re going to do that in conjunction with the sanctions and elimination of imports of Russian oil.”



Rubio then added, “The U.S. needs to get back to that point that we were in 2019 and 2020, when we were exporting more than we were importing.”



In this writer’s opinion the majority of Americans believe the U.S. needs to pump more oil, particularly since we have turned off the Russian oil spigot. That much should be obvious but, in Biden’s America, apparently isn’t.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...