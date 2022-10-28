News

WATCH! Elon Musk TROLLS Twitter in Epic Tweet Video as He Walks Into Headquarters Carrying a Sink ‘Let That Sink In’

by Matt Couch

Hilarious video and tweet by Twitter’s new owner the world’s richest man Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX CEO and founder made a wave that triggered leftists everywhere on Wednesday.

Musk walking into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a massive sink on video, with the tweet:

“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! See the video below, it’s EPIC!

The Musk Era of Twitter has begun, now poises the question. Hey Elon, when can I get back on Twitter? I’m @RealMattCouch and I’d like my account and 800K followers back boss!

Matt Couch

See author's posts

