WATCH! Elon Musk TROLLS Twitter in Epic Tweet Video as He Walks Into Headquarters Carrying a Sink ‘Let That Sink In’

Hilarious video and tweet by Twitter’s new owner the world’s richest man Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and SpaceX CEO and founder made a wave that triggered leftists everywhere on Wednesday.
Musk walking into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a massive sink on video, with the tweet:
“Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! See the video below, it’s EPIC!
The Musk Era of Twitter has begun, now poises the question. Hey Elon, when can I get back on Twitter? I’m @RealMattCouch and I’d like my account and 800K followers back boss!
Support The DC Patriot at the links below
FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand
OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!
PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply
Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon
Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App
Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go
Making additional income consistently from home more than $26k surely with the asset of the utilization of doing smooth reproduction and glue like on-line interest. I really have gotten $18636 from this perfect home revenue Everyone can now makes additional money online with out issue
with the asset of the utilization of——>>>> http://googelsalaryapp.blogspot.com/