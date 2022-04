Elon Musk has learned well from former president Donald J. Trump, and he’s became the ultimate troll that liberals the media just cannot control.

The media and leftist meltdown has official begun.

“Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in.”

Next I’m buying Coca-Cola to put the cocaine back in — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

How much do you love the response this guy gets from the insane lunatics in the mainstream media and on the left/right. It’s amazing isn’t it?

3 2 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...