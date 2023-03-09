News

Elon Musk SLAMS Mitch McConnell Over Criticism of Tucker Carlson’s Release of Jan 6 Videos from House Speaker McCarthy

Tucker Carlson released exclusive footage from January 6 given to him by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for the first time to the American people, and of course Democrats are working overtime trying to silence free speech, and the truth to the American people.

Carlson’s team reportedly reviewed thousands of hours of video footage and uncovered a strikingly different scenario that unfolded on Jan 6 than what the Democrats, RINO’s, and mainstream media portrayed.

On Tuesday, Senate RINO leader Mitch McConnell attacked Carson’s broadcast of the January 6th footage as a “mistake.”

McConnell said “It was a mistake in my view for Fox News to depict this in a way that (is) completely at variance with what our chief law enforcement official here at the capital thinks.”

Elon Musk then responded to the video and slammed McConnell. Musk said, “I keep forgetting what party he belongs to.”

According to the New York Post, the January 6 committee manipulated silent CCTV footage by adding audio of screams and other sounds to heighten the drama. They also allegedly cherry-picked footage to fit their “divisive narrative” rather than presenting a balanced view of events, despite having access to the same footage as Carlson’s team.

What are your thoughts on the latest moronic ramblings of Cocaine Mitch?

