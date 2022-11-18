Elon Musk Says ‘NO!’ to Bringing Infowars Alex Jones Back to Twitter as Free Speech Message Continues to Dwindle

It looks as though free speech isn’t exactly what our constitution claims it is on Twitter. Regardless of ownership, they aren’t letting conservatives they disagree with back on the platform, and its’ a sad sign that once again conservatives and Christians in America fell for it hook, line, and sinker.
Elon Musk let The Babylon Bee a parody and satire site back on, as well as the controversial conservative Jordan Pederson, along with Kathy Griffin who was just banned a few weeks ago.
That’s right, the lady who help up a severed head of an active U.S. President gets banned, and let back on in a couple of weeks, but they aren’t showing favoritism to liberals on the platform, and you’re wrong if you think that. Yes, we’re being sarcastic.
Elon Musk asked, what should Twitter do next? A user responded as did thousands of others to bring back banned accounts like our founder Matt Couch, or Dr. Robert Malone, or Laura Loomer, or Juanita Broaddrick. All were banned over hurt feelings and not violations of Twitter Terms of Service (TOS).
However one user replied with “Bring back Alex Jones!!!!” Musk’s response shows this will not be a free speech town square at Twitter.
“No” Musk replied. No, really?
The Hodge Twins asked the question we were all thinking, why not?
It’s apparent that this is going to be a long go at Twitter, and right now engagements are high, so Musk doesn’t feel he needs to pander to anyone, especially banned accounts while the company is still being ran by a herd of liberal loons he’s yet to terminate.
Musk also let Jordan Peterson and The Babylon Bee back on. That’s great for them, but it sucks for hundreds of other Conservative influencers and voices who were silenced who didn’t break any rules.
This is a developing story.
