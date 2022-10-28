Elon Musk Says NO ONE Will Be Brought Back to Twitter Who Was Banned Until His New ‘Content Moderation Council’ with ‘Widely Diverse Viewpoints’ Meets

Well this isn’t good for hundreds of conservative influencers who were banned by the liberally ran Twitter platform, but it may not be bad either, time will tell. However the rumors of “everyone’s going to be back” look to be just that as new Twitter CEO and owner Elon Musk has announced a new Content Moderation Council.

Musk says the new Content Moderation Council will have “widely diverse viewpoints” However no one knows who the council is or who they are made up from. Are they currently banned individuals like our own Matt Couch or General Michael Flynn or Mike Lindell? Are they from Twitter employees who did such an amazing job the last time around that they banned everyone that hurt their feelings, ran the company into the ground, and caused it to lose $270 million last quarter?

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.”

So there you have it, so far, nothing has changed on Twitter, and folks, that’s just sad.

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated.

