Elon Musk Says He Wanted to ‘Punch Kanye’ After Ye Posted Swastika Inside Jewish Star of David on Twitter [VIDEO INSIDE]

New Twitter CEO and owner as well as the world’s richest man Elon Musk had a Twitter Spaces while you were probably sleeping, and he let folks know about how he felt during his exchanges with Kanye West, now known as Ye. But we’re going to call in Kanye just because we know it pisses him off.
Musk, usually calm and cool as a cucumber let out a rare burst of raw emotion and shared he wanted to put hands on “Kanye” after he posted a Swastika inside a Jewish star.
While speaking about Ye’s ban, Musk was quoted saying “I think posting swastikas in what is obviously not a good way is an incitement to violence”.
Musk would follow that up by saying “I personally wanted to punch Kanye so it was definitely inviting me to violence”.
WATCH:
As The DC Patriot first reported, Kanye’s Twitter account was permanently suspended after he posted a Swastika intertwined with the Star of David. He was also encouraging his followers to throw rocks at or through the windows of someone sleeping with one of his Ex’s as well.
Musk gave Kanye an opportunity to take it down, and tried to help him as much as he could. Kanye then made this post trying to fat shame Musk.
Musk also made this statement in regards to Alex Jones, the two have a real beef in real life anyways, but Musk stated this. “I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame”.
What’s your take folks, did Kanye deserve to be suspended?
