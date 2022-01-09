Elon Musk Says He Agrees With Teachings of Jesus Christ, ‘Sure, I’ll be Saved’

In an interesting interview with the Babylon Bee, Tesla an SpaceX founder Elon Musk says he agrees with the teaching of Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

He recently shared his thoughts about Jesus Christ and religion while doing an interview with the satire site The Babylon Bee.

Most of what The Bee does is for comedy, their interview with Musk took a turn into a serious subject of eternal significance – salvation through Jesus Christ.

Throughout the interview, the SpaceX founder had answered questions about multiple topics with the Christian website’s CEO Seth Dillon, Editor in Chief Kyle Mann, and Creative Director Ethan Nicolle.

Musk made a joke about the interview taking place on Sunday, telling the Bee’s editors they were all going to hell for not being in church. That’s when the interview turned toward a real conversation about salvation.

Nicolle said, slightly tongue-in-cheek, but his overall tone indicated he wasn’t joking, “Babylon Bee is a Christian organization and we’re a ministry. …To make this church, we’re wondering if you could do us a quick solid and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior? … Personal Lord and Savior. It’s a quick prayer.”

Musk sat stunned for a few seconds. Then he responded, “I agree with the principles that Jesus advocated. There’s some great wisdom in the teachings of Jesus, and I agree with those teachings.”

He continued, “Things like ‘turn the other cheek’ are very important, as opposed to ‘an eye for an eye’. An eye for an eye leaves everyone blind,” Musk said. “Forgiveness is important and treating people as you would wish to be treated. ‘Love thy neighbor as thyself.'”

“But hey, if Jesus is saving people, I mean, I won’t stand in His way,” Musk added. “Sure, I’ll be saved. Why not?”

The Babylon Bee hosts celebrated Musk’s response. “I think he just said yes,” Nicolle asserted.

When asked if he wanted to be baptized, Musk said that he was as a child. He also indicated he still has plenty of questions about God, faith, and biblical accounts of Jesus.

While giving a heartfelt speech in 2020 after the Dragon Capsule successfully splash landed into the Gulf of Mexico, Musk stated that he had prayed about that mission.

“You know, I’m not very religious but I prayed for this one,” Musk said.

“I think this is something that the whole world can take some pleasure in, and can really look at this as an achievement of humanity,” he continued. “These are difficult times when — you know, there’s not that much good news — and I think this is one of those things that is universally good no matter where you are on planet Earth, this is a good thing, and I hope it brightens your day.”

"No matter where you are on planet Earth, this is a good thing."@SpaceX CEO @ElonMusk reflects on the success of the #LaunchAmerica mission and what it means for commercial space capability: pic.twitter.com/qYjBRd2GPO — NASA (@NASA) August 3, 2020

Thanks to our friends at CBN for contributing to this story.

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...