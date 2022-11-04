Elon Musk Reportedly Set to Fire Half of Twitter Employees (Nearly 4,000) on Friday at 9AM PST [INTERNAL TWITTER MEMO INSIDE]

As it has been reported by multiple sources, including our founder Matt Couch, and Jim Hoft, founder of The Gateway Pundit, among others, the rumor mill is swirling that Elon Musk is about to drop the hammer a massive number of Twitter employees.

The scuttlebutt was that once the $44 billion transaction is completed, Musk will reportedly terminate 75% of Twitter’s staff.

Back in October as we reported here at The DC Patriot, War Room General and former President Trump top advisor Steve Bannon did a sit down interview with OANN (One America News Network) and said he had reliable sources that Twitter had offered Musk a price break if he would do two things.

1) Keep everyone banned who’s banned conservative wise, and 2) Keep the employees. This was the nail in the coffin that cause Musk to say screw it and just continue with the sale according to Bannon.

“Twitter came back and said, hey, we’ll actually knock a couple of billion dollars off the price if you commit to two things,” Bannon said.

“First, Trump and other conservatives that were already banned should not be reinstated. Second, the same management team will continue to be employed.”

“My understanding is that Elon Musk was not prepared to do either one and said, NO, the deal is a deal,” Bannon said.

Thursday afternoon new details emerged indicating that Elon Musk is expected to cut 3,700 Twitter employees, over half of the company’s workforce, to reign in the costs, according to The Verge.

The Verge Reported:

Employees will receive an email by 9AM PST on November 4th confirming whether they have been laid off or not, according to the internal memo, which also states that employee badge access to Twitter’s offices will be shut off “temporarily.”

“We acknowledge this is an incredibly challenging experience to go through, whether or not you are impacted,” the memo reads. “Thank you for continuing to adhere to Twitter policies that prohibit you from discussing confidential company information on social media, with the press or elsewhere.”

While the memo doesn’t detail how many employees will lose their jobs, Musk is expected to cut roughly half of Twitter’s roughly 7,500-person workforce. His team of outside advisors has spent the last week determining which engineers and technical managers to keep based largely on their recent contributions to Twitter’s codebase, according to employees involved in the discussions.

After employees received the memo confirming layoffs would begin, many began quickly trying to unlink their Twitter accounts from their work email addresses — a company-mandated policy that also requires physical keys for two-factor authentication

The Internal Twitter Memo that was sent out can be read below:

Team,

In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday. We recognize that this will impact a number of individuals who have made valuable contributions to Twitter, but this action is unfortunately necessary to ensure the company’s success moving forward.

Given the nature of our distributed workforce and our desire to inform impacted individuals as quickly as possible, communications for this process will take place via email. By 9AM PST on Friday Nov. 4th, everyone will receive an individual email with the subject line: Your Role at Twitter. Please check your email, including your spam folder.

– If your employment is not impacted, you will receive a notification via your Twitter email.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you!

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...