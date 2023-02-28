Elon Musk Removes More Twitter Staff, Reducing Staff to Under 2,000 – Removing More Wolves in the Hen House

Twitter laid off at least 200 more employees over the weekend, 10% of its current workforce according to sources.

Billionaire owner Elon Musk tweeted it was “the first day of the rest of your life.”

The cuts included Esther Crawford, who slept in the office last year and helped launch the Twitter paid Twitter Blue subscription.

The layoffs, announced on Saturday, bring Twitter’s workforce to under 2,000 – a sharp fall from the 7,500 employees when Musk took over.

On Sunday, Musk tweeted: “Hope you have a good Sunday. First day of the rest of your life.”

Saturdays cuts targeted product managers, data scientists, and engineers.

The weekend layoffs impacted the largest number of people at the company since half the company was laid off last November.

Employees realized and discovered that they were set to lose their jobs after they found themselves unable to log in to their emails and work computers.

The following is from The Daily Mail:

On Saturday night, some found they had been logged out of their emails and laptops.

The latest cuts primarily hit product managers including Crawford, as well as data scientists and engineers who worked on machine learning and site reliability, according to the New York Times.

Staff took to an anonymous platform for verified workers to detail the cuts as they unfolded at the weekend.

‘People receive email at 2am on Saturday and access cut immediately. This will go down as one of the most extreme layoff in entire corporate history,’ read a post on Blind.

The poster claimed layoffs hit the project management department the hardest and were spread across human relations, sales and marketing, engineering and finance.

Crawford, who before joining Twitter founded a small screen-sharing and video chat app called Squad, which Twitter acquired in 2020, was among those laid off.

Haraldur Thorleifsson, who created the design studio Ueno, which the company bought in 2021, was also removed from his position at Twitter.

Martijn de Kuijper, a senior project manager, said he found out about lay off after being locked out of his email account.

The dismissal of much of the product team has led some to speculate that Musk is preparing to bring in entirely new teams.

