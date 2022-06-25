Elon Musk Puts Out Hilarious Tweet with Gas Prices and 7-11 Gas Stations (DETAILS INSIDE)

Elon Musk loves to troll the internet, in fact it’s almost like he’s taken President Trump’s place on Twitter as the greatest troll on the platform.

Earlier this week, he put out a tweet that had nearly 1 million likes, and it’s hilarious and ironic at the same time with the insane gas prices in Joe Biden’s horrific version of America.

The sign pictured below, shows gas prices at a 7-11 convenience store. Can you guess what the gas prices were?

If you guess $7.11, then you’ve played this game before. Insane prices, insane image, too good to not report on. Check it out below.

