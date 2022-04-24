Elon Musk Puts Out Epic Tweet ROASTING Fellow Billionaire Bill Gates

The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, has had enough of the powers that be trying to control the world. And he’s letting you know it. He’s going to purchase Twitter, he’s making moves to stop the censorship, attacks on free speech, and attacks on people being free.

As you may have heard, or maybe not, we reported it here at The DC Patriot. Billionaire Bill Gates is now the largest owner of farmland in the United States. He’s also said many times on recording that he’s for population control and using vaccines to do it.

He’s also apparently no friend of Elon Musk, as Musk put out a tweet that absolutely ROASTED the fellow billionaire and former world’s richest man.

“in case you need to lose a boner fast” Musk tweeted with this picture. Unbelievable how funny, witty, and Trump like Elon has become. Check it out below!

in case u need to lose a boner fast pic.twitter.com/fcHiaXKCJi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 23, 2022

I can’t speak for the rest of you, but I’d love to get my 800K Twitter followers back for some free speech and enjoyment, I’m sure a few of you might even enjoy seeing me back on Twitter as the draconian tyrants banned me back in December.

You can follow me on GETTR at @RealMattCouch

