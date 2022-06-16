Elon Musk Pushes for DeSantis in 2024 in Latest Tweet Storm

The world’s richest man, Tesla & SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has been red pilled, and he’s sharing his thoughts quite frequently as he tries to acquire Twitter and bring free speech to the liberal platform used by billions.

I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican.



Massive red wave in 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Musk tweeted out “I voted for Mayra Flores – first time I ever voted Republican,” Musk tweeted.

“Massive red wave in 2022.”

Musk interacts with his followers more than anyone in our lifetime with his popularity and wealth. Musk nearly has 100 million Twitter followers, the most of anyone on the platform.

“I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning.”

I supported Yang last time, but DeSantis has a better chance of winning — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

This is sure to push a reaction from the former President Donald J. Trump. Will he attack DeSantis now?

5 1 vote Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...