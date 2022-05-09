Elon Musk Planning to Fire Over 1,000 Twitter Workers and Clean House Once Takeover is Complete

Elon Musk is fighting the establishment elites to bring free speech back to the public circle, and the elites and especially Democrats are furious about it.

They want you to be able to speak, as long as it’s what they want to hear. If you stray from what they want to hear, then you shouldn’t be allowed to speak. You know, tyrants are going to tyrant.

According to the Daily Mail, Musk shared the following on his plans:

Elon Musk is planning to fire 1,000 staffers at Twitter as soon as his purchase of the social media platform is complete.

It’s believed he will fire many of the firm’s woke staff following the transfer of ownership which will take around six months, after which Musk is likely to wield the ax.

But then within the next three years, Musk anticipates making thousands of new hires, swelling the ranks to around 11,000 employees, up from 7,500 currently.

Much of the new talent is likely to be in the field of engineering.

Numbers at the company would fluctuate rising to 9,225 employees this year before falling to 8,332 in 2023. Then adding a further 2,700 workers by 2025.

Most of the jobs being shelved would occur during the takeover period, according to a pitch deck Musk presented this week to investors and seen by the New York Times

Musk as you know is the CEO and founder of Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink. He also founded PayPal, among other companies that have been extremely successful.

