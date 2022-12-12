Elon Musk: ‘My Pronouns Are Arrest/Prosecute Fauci’ @ElonMusk

Elon Musk isn’t pulling any punches, and the leftist dolts in the media and in politics are enraged like they want to go burn down some car lots in Kenosha. Yes, they’re that pissed off that the truth about what’s been happening is finally coming to light, with facts and documentation to back it up.

The new owner and CEO of Twitter is dropping Twitter Files with respectable journalists on the left. Let’s make no mistake about it, the folks dropping the Twitter files aren’t right wing journalists. But that hasn’t stopped the leftist media from trying to claim that they are.

Matt Taibbi used to write for Rolling Stone for the love go God. He’s no hardheaded conservative voice.

Musk’s most recent tweet went viral, and it summed up the thoughts from millions of Americans and those around the globe who are unvaccinated because they actually talked to doctors with balls, and did some research instead of hopping in line like the rest of the herd of sheeple.

The announcement came after a user asked Elon “When will we get the Twitter files on covid? The info on the suspension of the many doctors and scientists? Who was involved?”

To which Musk responded “Oh it is coming bigtime”.

My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

Musk wasn’t finished trolling Fauci and Biden, he let loose with this hilarious tweet as well.

Newsweek was super duper mad about it, and added this biased reporting:

Twitter CEO Elon Musk declared on Sunday that his “pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” taking aim at the top immunologist.

Musk’s early morning tweet about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the soon-to-be retired chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, is the latest case where the billionaire has won praise from conservatives on the social media platform.

In his tweet, the billionaire, 51, appeared to mock pronoun use and said: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.” The comment has been liked more than 208,200 times and retweeted 39,300 times since being shared.

Meanwhile, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican, replied to Musk’s tweet and said: “I affirm your pronouns Elon.”

Fox News added the following:

Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that his pronouns are “Prosecute/Fauci.”

“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” the new owner of Twitter wrote.

As he prepares to step down from five decades in public health, Fauci is facing further investigations by Republican leadership over the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)’s connection to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in funding over a decade of gain-of-function research.

Fauci recently detailed in a new interview with CNN set to air Sunday that he created an “enmity” with former President Donald Trump. The outgoing NIAID director said he could not be “complicit” in Trump spreading misinformation about the coronavirus – pointing to the former president’s comments on hydroxychloroquine and bleach. Fauci frequently butted heads with Republicans over mask and vaccine mandates.

The crazy thing is you don’t need Newsweek or Fox News, Twitter is now bringing you the news. We’d love however to see our website @americafirstmg brought back to Twitter, Elon. After all, you retweeted us multiple times. While you’re at it, why don’t you bring back one of the ballsiest investigators, reporters, and political analysts our boss @realMattCouch also? We’re still waiting on our amnesty, but because we’re honest reporters and journalists, we’ll still cover what you’re putting out. Because that’s how its’ done!

