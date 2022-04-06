Elon Musk Joins Twitter’s Board of Directors After Acquiring 9.2% and Majority Stake in Company

On Monday Telsa and SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced that he had bought the majority stake in Twitter, announcing that he owns 9.2% or 73.5 million shares of the tech giant.

Musk has agreed to not own more than 14.9 percent of Twitter’s stock or take over the company, which is based in San Francisco, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Twitter’s CEO made the following statement on Tuesday about Musk joining the board.

“Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our board,” Mr. Agrawal

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!

The move was met by harsh criticism by conservative parody influencer Catturd. Who believe the only problem is the fact that Twitter is censoring conservatives and interfering with elections.

We don't need superficial improvements like an edit button – we need Twitter to stop targeting conservative free speech and interfering in our elections. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) April 5, 2022

What are your thoughts, will Musk make a difference for conservatives celebrating it who have been a victim of the censorship?

