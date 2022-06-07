Elon Musk Humiliates AOC and David Weissman in Hilarious Back and Forth Twitter Spanking

Last week, Elon Musk must have had some extra time on his hands as he was acting more like an (admittedly hilarious) Twitter troll than ever, using his millions upon millions of followers to humiliate the politician who might hate him the most, Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, also known by her initials AOC.

AOC follows the Bernie Sanders path of using “billionaire,” a word that should be a moniker that implies success and achievement, particularly when applied to billionaires like Elon Musk, rather than as a show of disrespect.

As evidenced, Elon decided to hit he with a Twitter poll, mustering his followers, supporters, and the honest opinions o random people on Twitter who happed to see what he posts, to crush AOC. Tweeting out a poll with the comment, “@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers. Elon asked people if they trusted billionaires or politicians less.

As you can see, the billionaires won the poll dramatically, with people distrusting politicians far more than billionaires:

Who do you trust less? Real question. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 26, 2022

So, Elon pretty convincingly asserted his dominance over the socialist congresswoman and showed that Americans, much as they might dislike oligarchs, sure like them more than corrupt, slimy politicians.

But it didn’t end there. David Weissman, an AOC supporter and Occupy Democrats writer decided to try to “clap back” by directly asking his followers if they supported AOC or Elon Musk more in a poll. For reference, David Weissman says in his profile the he used to be aRepublican and supporter of President Donald Trump, but that he is now a “proud liberal Dem.”

“Let’s prove how phony the right’s ridiculous polls are by doing one of our own,” Weissman said. “Who do you trust More?

Let's prove how phony the right’s ridiculous polls are by doing one of our own. Who do you trust more @elonmusk @AOC — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 27, 2022

In any case, as you can see, that one also went Elon’s way.

This was hilarious. Weissman was forced to admit defeat but, to his credit, didn’t take down the poll, saying, “not sure how this poll flipped but I won’t delete it and will take the ‘L.'”

Elon saw the poll and commented, saying, “At first, I thought this was a parody ,” ​​to which Weissman responded by saying, “I thought you were one as well but well played.”

I thought you were one as well but well played. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 28, 2022 As you see, that didn’t go the left’s way, as tends to be the case with those crazies and their radical ideas about everything under the sun.



In addition, while Weissman might say that the “right’s ridiculous polls” (as if Elon, the solar panels and electric cars guy, is “on the right”) are phony, the results of Elon’s poll and Weissman’s poll make it seem far more likely that, rather, Americans just aren’t fans of hack politicians like AOC and much prefer to support people like Elon that actually get things done.



Adding accuracy to the result is that, while a few points off, the poll results were very similar, indicating that is actually how people feel about the issues and that they actually support Elon and people like him over AOC and those like her.



