Elon Musk Denies Harassment Claims as Democrats and Media Target Him After He Says He’s Voting Republican

Just like you would expect, the Democrats are up to their old shenanigans yet again trying to smear and slander Tesla CEO and soon to be Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

Musk of course came out last week and said he was going to vote Republican for the first time in his life because the Democrats were absolutely insane and unhinged, which is completely accurate. Now guess what happened?

If you guessed another fake and bogus sexual harassment allegation came just 24-48 hours after Musk says he’s now a Republican, you’d have won big in Vegas baby!

The Democrats are so typical, and all they do is try to slander, harass, and silence those that don’t agree with their psychotic way of life.

“I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me ‘exposed’ — describe just one thing, anything at all (scars, tattoos, …) that isn’t known by the public. She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted early Friday morning.

Musk on Twitter announced he’s putting together a hardcore litigation department and they will directly initiate and execute lawsuits. The team will also report directly to Musk. This is a nice way of saying you’ve pissed the richest man in the world off, and that’s not a good thing Democrats and Media!

My commitment:



– We will never seek victory in a just case against us, even if we will probably win.



– We will never surrender/settle an unjust case against us, even if we will probably lose. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022 Musk Continued…

Looking for hardcore streetfighters, not white-shoe lawyers like Perkins or Cooley who thrive on corruption.



There will be blood. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Nicholas Carlson, the editor-in-chief of Insider, the parent publication of Business Insider, responded to Musk’s denial on Twitter.



“We stand by our story, which is based on documents and interviews and speaks for itself,” a tweeted statement reads.

Keep in mind, Business Insider are the same clowns that fraudulently attacked Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy and Portnoy is now suing them as well for slander, libel, and malice. They just keep doubling down on these false allegations with ZERO evidence.

Citing documents and interviews it conducted, Business Insider reported that “the attendant worked as a member of the cabin crew on a contract basis for SpaceX’s corporate jet fleet. She accused Musk of exposing his erect penis to her, rubbing her leg without consent, and offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.”

According to Business Insider Musk asked for more time to respond to the allegations, Musk said there was “a lot more to this story.”

“If I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light,” he told Business Insider. The outlet also said Musk characterized the story as a “politically motivated hit piece.”

However according to Musk, they are lying about this as well.

“Did you actually respond to the reporters from BI?” one user tweeted at Musk.

“No,” Musk responded, “it was clear that their only goal was a hit price (sic) to interfere with the Twitter acquisition. The story was written before they even talked to me.””They began brewing attacks of all kinds as soon as the Twitter acquisition was announced,”

Musk added in a separate tweet. “In my 30 year career, including the entire MeToo era, there’s nothing to report, but, as soon as I say I intend to restore free speech to Twitter & vote Republican, suddenly there is.”

This is just yet another slanderous attempt by Business Insider to go after someone who doesn’t agree with the political ideologies of the radical left.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print



Like this: Like Loading...