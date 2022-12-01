Elon Musk CONFIRMS That Twitter Has Interfered in Past Elections

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday that Twitter has interfered in elections.

In a response to a report from Reuters about Twitter’s move to free speech under Musk, he replied with the following:

“The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed.”

Twitter not safer under Elon Musk, says former head of trust and safety https://t.co/s8XFWKUfmG pic.twitter.com/t5Vf331HTS — Reuters (@Reuters) November 30, 2022

Musk’s response to Reuters and a user who challenged Reuters drops a major bombshell on the Democrat and Government ran media trying to silence free speech.

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.



Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

This is a stunning admission, and it’s something that Musk has discovered since taking over the company not long ago. There’s a reason why the Biden regime, mainstream media, Democrats, and celebrities in Hollywood are losing their minds about Musk turning Twitter around and into a free speech site. They’re in deep deep shit, and they know it.

