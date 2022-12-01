News

Elon Musk CONFIRMS That Twitter Has Interfered in Past Elections

- by Matt Couch - Leave a Comment

New Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Wednesday that Twitter has interfered in elections.

In a response to a report from Reuters about Twitter’s move to free speech under Musk, he replied with the following:

“The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections. Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed.” 

Musk’s response to Reuters and a user who challenged Reuters drops a major bombshell on the Democrat and Government ran media trying to silence free speech.

Faith Over Fear Hoodie available at FaithNFreedoms.com (Buy 2 Get 1 FREE with promo code FROSTY)

This is a stunning admission, and it’s something that Musk has discovered since taking over the company not long ago. There’s a reason why the Biden regime, mainstream media, Democrats, and celebrities in Hollywood are losing their minds about Musk turning Twitter around and into a free speech site. They’re in deep deep shit, and they know it.

Support The DC Patriot at the links below 

FaithNFreedoms.com – Our Apparel Brand

OurGoldGuy.com – Tell them Matt Couch Sent you! 

PreparewithMatt.com – Long lasting food from our friends at My Patriot Supply 

Patreon.com/MattCouch – Support our work on Patreon 

Cash App – Support Matt Couch/DC Patriot on Cash App

Give Send Go – Support our work on Give Send Go

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Matt Couch

See author's posts

You Might Like

Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Related Posts

Kansas City Chiefs Star Patrick Mahomes Gives Credit to His Brother for His Son’s Unique Nickname

Florida Woman Sues Kraft Because Her Microwavable Velveeta Shells & Cheese Took Longer to Make Than Advertised…

Have You Met the New George Soros? She’s American, Prettier, Richer, More Powerful, and Far More Dangerous [VIDEO]

About Matt Couch

View all posts by Matt Couch →

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments