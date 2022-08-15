ELON MUSK ASKS WHAT DO YOU DO WHEN THE COUNTRY THAT REVOLTED OVER TAXES HIRES 87,000 NEW IRS AGENTS WITH EPIC MEME

Billionaire Elon Musk decided to poke some fun at fellow Americans on Thursday for the doubling in size of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a recent revelation that is no doubt going to be giving millions of Americans around the country the heebie jeebies for months and years to come.
Musk tossed up a meme on social media that featured an image of a British redcoat giving a right jolly old belly laugh that featured a caption saying, “When the country that revolted over taxes hires 87,000 new IRS agents.”
Touche. That one hurts a bit, Musk. That one hurts. However, he’s not exactly wrong, is he?
Our founding fathers are likely rolling around in their graves right now. We need to recapture a little of the spirit of 1776 and grow passionate about liberty and freedom again. Now, that doesn’t mean resorting to violence. Our founders left plenty of way we can fight back, which is part of the brilliance of the American system.
Musk, who is a South African who lived in Canada before moving across the border into the U.S. and becoming acitizen, told a user on social media that he already gets “audited every year by default.”
We appreciate our friends at Patriot Alerts for content in this article.
Elon Musk is a patriot. Someone needs to start speaking the truth. Love the guy.
