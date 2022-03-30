Elon Musk Asks ‘Is a New Platform Needed?’ After Saying Twitter is Undermining Democracy

The richest man in the world is getting tired of Twitter’s censorship issues, and is now asking should a new platform occur?
Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hammered Twitter for taking away free speech on Saturday.
“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted Saturday. “What should be done?”
In a follow-up post, Musk asked, “Is a new platform needed?”
Musk’s massive following of almost 80 million followers on Twitter alone immediately called for him to either buy Twitter or build a new platform himself.
What are your thoughts folks, should Elon Musk buy Twitter and stop the censorship of free speech?