Elon Musk Asks ‘Is a New Platform Needed?’ After Saying Twitter is Undermining Democracy

The richest man in the world is getting tired of Twitter’s censorship issues, and is now asking should a new platform occur?

Tesla founder and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk hammered Twitter for taking away free speech on Saturday.

“Given that Twitter serves as the de facto public town square, failing to adhere to free speech principles fundamentally undermines democracy,” Musk tweeted Saturday. “What should be done?”

In a follow-up post, Musk asked, “Is a new platform needed?”

Is a new platform needed? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2022

Musk’s massive following of almost 80 million followers on Twitter alone immediately called for him to either buy Twitter or build a new platform himself.

Buy this one!!! — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 26, 2022

Yes. Buy twitter or please build one. Save the country from these psycho Silicon Valley libs — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) March 26, 2022

What are your thoughts folks, should Elon Musk buy Twitter and stop the censorship of free speech?

