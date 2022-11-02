Elon Musk Alone Cannot Fix Culture of Censorship at Twitter: GETTR CEO Jason Miller Explains in Express UK Op-Ed

Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter has finally put the platform’s culture of political discrimination under the microscope, however a decade and a half of prejudice and censorship is unlikely to be eradicated overnight, GETTR Chief Executive Officer Jason Miller cautioned in an Express UK op-ed published Tuesday.



Since completing his takeover on Friday, Musk has moved swiftly to clean house at the Silicon Valley company, firing its CEO, CFO, heads of trust and safety, advertising, product, and dissolving the board who he publicly criticized for months. But regardless of his pledges to restore free speech to the platform, Musk will likely find not everyone at Twitter supports his mission.



“It is undeniably positive that somebody with a libertarian outlook is now in control of Twitter, especially given the platform’s traditionally biased political leanings. That being said, Twitter’s left-wing bias remains a massive problem, as the platform continues to discriminate politically,” Miller wrote.



“While Musk has already started cleaning house, a decade and a half of political prejudice is unlikely to be removed overnight, and a complete brand overhaul may be in order, hence Musk’s comments about renaming the platform “X.”



“Even then, unless Musk fires every coder, engineer and moderator in the company and starts again from scratch, many users will never re-establish the trust needed for the platform to thrive.”



“Musk can stand for free speech or he can stand with the woke elite, but he can’t stand with both. To be clear, I am pleased that Twitter is now in the hands of Elon Musk,” Miller added.



“If anyone can save the platform, it’s him. My fear, however, is that Musk will find it extremely difficult – and perhaps impossible – to effect the change which Twitter so badly needs. Years of political discrimination and innovation neglect aren’t removed quickly, if at all, but it’s a fight worth having.”



